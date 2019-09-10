© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Tenaja Blaze, Scuba Diving Boat Fire, Vaccine Bill, and more

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 10, 2019 at 12:34 PM PDT
state_news3.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Wildfire west of Murrieta is 92 percent contained.
     
  2. Authorities build a possible criminal case against a scuba diving boat company whose vessel caught fire and killed 34 people.
     
  3. Governor Gavin Newsom signs two bills that seek to prevent doctors from issuing fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccines.
     
  4. The NTSB issues a recommendation urging California officials to repair damaged highway barriers faster.
     
  5. CA Republicans approved a rule to ensure the party can send delegates to the GOP’s national convention next summer.

