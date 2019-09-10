KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Tenaja Blaze, Scuba Diving Boat Fire, Vaccine Bill, and more
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Wildfire west of Murrieta is 92 percent contained.
- Authorities build a possible criminal case against a scuba diving boat company whose vessel caught fire and killed 34 people.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signs two bills that seek to prevent doctors from issuing fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccines.
- The NTSB issues a recommendation urging California officials to repair damaged highway barriers faster.
- CA Republicans approved a rule to ensure the party can send delegates to the GOP’s national convention next summer.