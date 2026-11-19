Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Danielle Myers-Porter, owner of Get Lit Books and Things. Thank you so much for being here.

Danielle Myers-Porter

Thank you.

Maya Gwynn

Of course, I heard so much about your guys' bookstore, and before I even visited, I'm like, a Black-owned women-owned bookstore. Like I have to visit this, so I kind of wanted to start with that. Let's start with books. What is one of your favorite books, and who's an author whose work had a lasting impact on you?

Danielle Myers-Porter

Probably the most influential book I ever read was the autobiography of Assata Shakur, just because it opened my eyes to what could be and a more realistic picture of what that time period looked like, like that was really an awakening for me.

Maya Gwynn

What inspired you and your partner to open Get Lit Books? And once you decided to bring the bookstore to life, I'm so curious. Was it like, "Oh my God! I finally have a bookstore. This is the first book I'm going to put in there."

Danielle Myers-Porter

Okay. To make a long story short, I was working a very, very stressful job, and in 2022, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and I had to take a year off of work to get treatment and everything. And first, let me say, you know, I'm fine now. And then I went back to my job that I had before, they welcomed me back with open arms. It was really fantastic, and I was there for a couple months. And I just told Ruthie, I was like, I didn't survive cancer for this. I just did not. She was like, quit. I had told her a long time ago that I had a dream of opening a bookstore, and she was like, okay, let's do it. It's been fantastic and wonderful, and I'm so glad I have it. I've met the most wonderful people, lots of found family. Do get to read a lot of books, but I don't think I anticipated how hard it would be. Like no regrets. But, it was definitely a challenge.

Maya Gwynn

And what was the first book you were excited to put on the shelf?

Danielle Myers-Porter

I really just wanted to get a whole bunch of fantasy books. I really love fantasy. I love the stories. I'm also a big science fiction fan. And I like the worlds that they create that kind of teach us that we could have a better world. And I think most people don't understand that about people who love to dive into fantasy. But I did also want to share some of the pivotal books that I had read. Like I said, some of the first books I put in there was Assata Shakur and Malcolm X, Black AF History, things like that, because I wanted people to read them.

Maya Gwynn

We're seeing a renewed interest in reading, which every single celebrity is launching a book club. Independent bookstores creating their own reading communities. I saw on your website, Get Lit has four different book clubs. Why do you think book clubs are experiencing such a resurgence, and what role do you feel like they play in encouraging critical thinking and meaningful conversations?

Danielle Myers-Porter

I do think that like this conservative era has really emphasized the need for reading, and so people do want to come in. They want to read more, but also I have a lot of people who are not readers, but know the importance of having a community bookstore. So they just come in to support. And I also think that people have a better understanding how important literacy in general is. Also having physical books in a time of like everything is digital.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah.

Danielle Myers-Porter

I think people are reminiscing about a time when they had something physical and they could share that. I think a lot of that plays into it.

Maya Gwynn

Your website features a calendar full of upcoming events. How have these events helped get like books build community? And what advice would you give to someone looking to connect?

Danielle Myers-Porter

Most people who come in are looking for community, and independent bookstores in general are a community space. So we don't just do book-related events. We have a menstrual drive right now for people to donate menstrual products for women who are not there, and that's sponsored by the Flo Fund, and we will be having a toy drive later on. We participate in Juneteenth and give out books, but most of that is like community-oriented. And I think that creating community, one of the things that we can do is that we can feature independent writers, self-published writers, independent artists, and then that brings you closer to your community. They see a book in there, and they're like, "Oh, this person, this is an indie person." I'm saying, "Yeah, this person lives in the IE. Yeah, they are here, and they're creating this work." And I think that does create connection.

Maya Gwynn

Book bans and challenges have become increasingly prominent issues across this country, particularly when it comes to books exploring race, identity, and history. Like when I saw certain book bans, I'm like, these are just all black authors talking about adolescence. As the owner of a black woman-owned bookstore, how do you approach this conversation, and why is it important for readers to have access to diverse stories and perspectives?

Danielle Myers-Porter

Oh, I think it's huge. I think it's important to push back against that in the way that is like, my history is not up for debate. You know what I mean? My lived experience is not up for debate, and if a certain group of people can perpetrate these crimes against humanity, it cannot be a crime for me to be able to talk about it, you know. And I do think that when you come in and you see that, it's validation.

Maya Gwynn

It is.

Danielle Myers-Porter

You know, that my experience is not illegal. I am not illegal. My perseverance is not to be squashed. I think those stories are important to tell. And taking it back to when I was in Oceanside, and I didn't know anything. My history book literally had one page dedicated to Black history, and Martin Luther King was one column. Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party were the other column, and they mixed them together as if they were the exact same thing.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah.

Danielle Myers-Porter

Didn't list any of the work that the Black Panther Party had done. Didn't list the ways that Malcolm X participated in the community, only like this militant idea. And painted MLK as like this hero, and everybody else is as this anti-hero, and that's because we didn't have access to that information. Having access to information not only tells your stories but also teaches you how those stories have been erased and the importance of keeping them in the forefront.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah, we're gonna move to our rapid-fire portion. If your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Danielle Myers-Porter

I would say "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley.

Maya Gwynn

That's a good one. If you had to teach a master class or give a TED talk on a random skill you have besides what you already do, what would it be?

Danielle Myers-Porter

This is so nerdy, but I would actually talk about how Star Trek is a guide to life. You can look into it and identify all the things about religion and society. And I say all the time, there's a trek for that.

Maya Gwynn

I feel like that'd be one of the most popular TED talks of all time. What's your favorite Inland Empire restaurant or landmark that reminds you of the Inland Empire, or just the region?

Danielle Myers-Porter

I guess really the thing that surprised me is how beautiful it is out here. So I don't know about a landmark.

Maya Gwynn

The mountains...

Danielle Myers-Porter

Yeah, I think it's just phenomenally beautiful.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah, and how can people find your store and what's your Instagram socials? And I'm sure even like the period drive you talked about, people would want to support that.

Danielle Myers-Porter

Oh yeah, so we're at Get Lit Books and Things on all the socials and GetLitBooksandThings.com. Yeah, and just come by and see us.

Maya Gwynn

Awesome! Thank you so much. This is such a good conversation.

Danielle Myers-Porter

Thank you.

Maya Gwynn

Danielle Myers-Porter is the owner of Get Lit Books and Things. Find this segment and others at kvcr.org/bpie. To directly support this segment, visit kvcr.org/bpiedonate. Support for this segment comes from the M.E.C.C.A IE Fund at Inland Empire Community Foundation, advancing racial equity and supporting long-term investments in Black-led organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media. I'm Maya Gwyn. Thank you.