Four years after one of the largest jewelry heists in U.S. history, federal prosecutors secured their first guilty plea from a defendant.

Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 33, of Pasadena entered court Thursday with a plea agreement he signed earlier this month.

Cercado admitted that in 2022, he and other co-conspirators followed a Brinks semi-truck for about 300 miles after it left a jewelry show in San Mateo. They waited until the driver stopped at a truck spot in Lebec and broke the locks off of the truck carrying over 70 bags of merchandise.

Cercado and his co-conspirators made off with 24 bags valued at about $100 million , according to a spokesperson of the United States Attorney’s Office.

Jena MacCabe, an Assistant U.S. attorney in the Major Crimes section for the Central District of California, said it has taken years to build the case.

“For us, it was a great thing to be able to have this defendant admit to what he did,” MacCabe said.

Adam Axelrod, the attorney defending Cercado, said he believes a plea is what was best for his client.

“There’s surveillance video of the robbery that he pled guilty to,” Axelrod said.

According to McCabe, three of Cercado’s co-defendants have trials planned for March. U.S. Customs and Border Protection deported another defendant he awaited trial , and some fugitives connected to the case are still on the loose.

MacCabe said the prosecuting team on the case plans to uncover more information in future prosecutions.

“We also had crimes popping up in different counties all throughout California,” MacCabe said. “So what we’re dealing with here is a lot of good investigative teamwork.”

Judge Kenly Kiya Kato has scheduled Cercado’s sentencing for April of next year.