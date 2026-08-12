Redlands school board discusses rules for books that deal with controversial issues

The Redlands school board on Tuesday discussed a policy that advocates say would create more balance for controversial books in the library. Opponents argue it would be difficult to implement.

Board member Candy Olson, a Christian conservative, proposed the rule because she said a school library had books about former President Barack Obama, but she could not find any about past Republican presidents.

The policy she proposed would have required school libraries to provide books that represent all sides of controversial issues. Board President Michelle Rendler called the idea “noble,” but said she had concerns about implementation.

“I do think that we should have balance in the library,” said Rendler. “I just don't see the feasibility of how this is going to work. How are we expecting a librarian or designee and the site principal to be responsible to oversee this everyday?”

Board member Melissa Ayala-Quintero also said the policy would be hard to implement. “I think there's a matter of perspective on what the opposing viewpoint would be.”

“I think this is a bit of a touchy subject, and maybe we probably shouldn't get into that,” said Ayala-Quintero.

Rather than creating a new policy, the board instructed the superintendent to add new language about library books to an existing controversial issues policy. That policy requires teachers to provide a balanced view on controversial topics.

The board will review the revised policy at a later meeting.

Meanwhile, a transgender notification policy was pulled off the agenda for lawyers to review its legality. The policy would require schools to notify parents if a student changes their record including their name or gender identity. After the Temecula and Chino school boards passed similar policies, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to ban parental notification policies.