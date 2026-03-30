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Archaeologists may have found the remains Three Musketeers hero d'Artagnan

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT

Human remains found in the Netherlands could be those of d'Artagnan, legendary French swordsman and hero of the Three Musketeers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley