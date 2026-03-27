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Scientists are using new technology to save the Great Barrier Reef

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:48 AM PDT
A diver inspects coral at the Great Barrier Reef in North Queensland, Australia, on September 23, 2024. (Australian Institute of Marine Science via AP)
Australian Institute of Marine Science via AP
A diver inspects coral at the Great Barrier Reef in North Queensland, Australia, on September 23, 2024. (Australian Institute of Marine Science via AP)

Hundreds of scientists backed by the Australian government are working to save the iconic Great Barrier Reef with new technology.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Cedric Robillot, executive director of the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program at the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. He is leading the efforts and explains the new tech they are using and why it is so important to save this vital underwater ecosystem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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