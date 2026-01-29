© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Researchers have a new focus for safety crash tests: The rear seat

WBUR
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:03 AM PST

A few years ago, an influential vehicle safety group in the U.S. realized that while the front seats in cars have grown safer, the back seat has been neglected — a major problem, since that’s where families put their kids, and where rideshare passengers typically sit. They modified a test to address the problem, and they say it’s showing results already.

NPR’s Camila Domonoske reports.

