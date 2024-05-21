5/21 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Teacher Under Investigation for Sexual Misconduct, Oakland School District First With Full Fleet of Electric Buses, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A teacher in Redlands is being investigated for sexual battery after allegations of inappropriate conduct with female students.

2. An earthquake swarm in the Imperial Valley appears to have multiple epicenters and may be getting stronger.

3. The Oakland Unified School District has become the first in the country with a fully electric fleet of school buses.

4. The Southland’s 5-month long smog season is here.

5. Landslide forces closure of iconic Southern California chapel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son.