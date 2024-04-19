4/19 Midday News: San Bernardino gets $4.6 million to address homelessness, state supports efforts to fight invasive fly species and more

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. San Bernardino receives $4.6 million from state to address homelessness.

2. Groups from the Inland Empire traveled to Sacramento on Thursday to ask lawmakers to bolster unemployment protections for undocumented workers.

3. California has set a first-in-the-nation water standard for the cancer-causing contaminant, hexavalent chromium.

4. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation allocating $22.1 million in California's budget to combat fruit fly invasions devastating citrus groves in the Inland Empire