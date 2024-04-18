San Bernardino Council moves to censure Kimberly Calvin

San Bernardino City Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin was censored at last night’s meeting. Calvin had been the subject of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

A censure is only a public warning and doesn’t come with fines or expulsion.

A report from private investigators hired by the city claimed Calvin disclosed confidential information about candidates for city manager.

Steve Carrigan was offered the city manager position, but pulled out after public backlash.

The investigation found that Calvin had prematurely leaked closed session information about Carrigan’s employment offer.

But Calvin says the allegations are false.

"They can’t even get their own timelines and narratives straight," she says.

Carrigan says he lost his job in Salinas due to the leaked information and is now suing San Bernardino.

Critics of the censure say Calvin is being targeted for being a whistleblower.

Calvin lost her reelection bid in March. Her term ends in December.

