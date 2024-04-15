© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/15 Midday News: Man found dead in San Bernardino plane crash wreckage, California may be violating new federal drinking water standards and more

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:33 PM PDT

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. Riverside man identified as pilot of plane that crashed in San Bernardino over the weekend.
2. Nearly 800 California public wells may exceed new federal drinking water standards, according to a new analysis from our partner CalMatters.
3. Longtime community leader and activist Gil Navarro passed away on April 6th. He was 81 years old.
4. It’s about to get harder for local governments to slap construction projects with certain fees — and a bit easier for developers to sue governments when they do.
5. A hearing is set for tomorrow (4/16) in Sacramento on a key bill recommended by the California Reparations Task Force.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria