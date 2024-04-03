4/3 KVCR Midday News: New Bill to Impose Fines for Doxxing, AT&T Customer Info Compromised, Manual Snow Survey Well Above Average, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The pretrial involving seven defendants arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues today.

2. A new bill would fine a person, with possible jail time, for publishing someone’s personal information online without permission.

3. AT&T announced over the weekend that it’s investigating an incident two weeks ago that led to millions of customers’ data being published on the dark web.

4. State water officials conducted the year’s most crucial manual snow survey Tuesday, which came in at 110% above average.