© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/3 KVCR Midday News: New Bill to Impose Fines for Doxxing, AT&T Customer Info Compromised, Manual Snow Survey Well Above Average, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:12 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The pretrial involving seven defendants arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues today.

2. A new bill would fine a person, with possible jail time, for publishing someone’s personal information online without permission.

3. AT&T announced over the weekend that it’s investigating an incident two weeks ago that led to millions of customers’ data being published on the dark web.

4. State water officials conducted the year’s most crucial manual snow survey Tuesday, which came in at 110% above average.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad