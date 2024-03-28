Students strike against tuition hikes during a CSU Board of Trustees meeting.

Student organizations gathered to protest the multi-year tuition increase set to start in the fall semester.

In September of 2023, the CSU approved a 6 percent yearly increase in tuition for the next 5 years.

Organizations such as Students for Quality Education and Students Against Tuition Hikes held the protest outside the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

Jesus Medrano, a student from Cal State San Bernardino, shared one of the reasons he went on strike.

“I work with kids right now, low-income kids especially and if I’m struggling now, I can’t even imagine to see what’s gonna happen to these kids, who are in the same section 8 housing I was, who are in the same low-income housing and families I was in. They’re gonna be paying a 34% increase, that’s a 34% increase of struggle.”

The CSU has not yet responded to the student strikes. As of now, the tuition increase is still set to begin in the 2024-2025 school year.

For KVCR News, I’m Toni Lopez in Long Beach.