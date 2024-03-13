3/13 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear’s Eagle Nest Remains Quiet, CA Schools Could Be Banned from Selling Synthetic Dye Snacks, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Big Bear’s eagle nest remains quiet, but teach us a lesson about life.

2. The 2024 Countywide Education Recruitment Fair is Saturday, March 16 in Downtown Riverside. www.Rcoe.us

3. California schools make soon have to follow specific guidelines when conducting school shooter drills.

4. Tampons with potentially toxic synthetic chemicals in them would be banned in California under a bill introduced in the state Legislature.

5. California schools could be banned from selling snacks with synthetic dyes.

