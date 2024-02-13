© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/13 KVCR Midday News: More Education Options for Nursing Students, No Party Preference for Primary Ballots, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:33 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The oil price Information Service is warning that potential refinery shutdowns could add to rising pump prices.

2. California students interested in becoming nurses may have more educational options.

3. If you are registered with No party preference, your primary ballot probably doesn’t have choice for president on it.

4. Research shows presidential elections stress out the majority of Americans.

5. Storms bound for Inland Empire this weekend.
