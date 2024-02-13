2/13 KVCR Midday News: More Education Options for Nursing Students, No Party Preference for Primary Ballots, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The oil price Information Service is warning that potential refinery shutdowns could add to rising pump prices.

2. California students interested in becoming nurses may have more educational options.

3. If you are registered with No party preference, your primary ballot probably doesn’t have choice for president on it.

4. Research shows presidential elections stress out the majority of Americans.

5. Storms bound for Inland Empire this weekend.