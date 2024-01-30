© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/30 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Fruit Fly Quarantine, Child Influencer Bill, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:26 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. An invasive fruit fly has taken hold in Redlands and now fruit is being removed from more than 2000 homes across the city.

2. A San Bernardino County judge wants another two weeks before ruling whether seven vendor activists will be granted bail.

3. Child vloggers and influencers could get financial protections under a bill passed by the CA State Senate.

4. Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming division following Activision Blizzard buyout.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad