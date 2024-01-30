1/30 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Fruit Fly Quarantine, Child Influencer Bill, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. An invasive fruit fly has taken hold in Redlands and now fruit is being removed from more than 2000 homes across the city.

2. A San Bernardino County judge wants another two weeks before ruling whether seven vendor activists will be granted bail.

3. Child vloggers and influencers could get financial protections under a bill passed by the CA State Senate.

4. Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming division following Activision Blizzard buyout.