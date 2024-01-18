1/18 KVCR Midday News: Perris Student Caught with Gun on Campus, Why American Teens Have Low Math Scores, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A Perris High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded pistol onto campus.

2. Jurors will continue deliberating in the trial of LA police officer suspected of fatally shooting a developmentally disabled man at Corona Costco.

3. American 15-year-olds rank 28th in the world for math skills – a new study aims to find out why.

4. Court documents underscore Meta’s historical reluctance to protect children on Instagram.

