© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/18 KVCR Midday News: Perris Student Caught with Gun on Campus, Why American Teens Have Low Math Scores, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:51 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A Perris High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded pistol onto campus.

2. Jurors will continue deliberating in the trial of LA police officer suspected of fatally shooting a developmentally disabled man at Corona Costco.

3. American 15-year-olds rank 28th in the world for math skills – a new study aims to find out why.

4. Court documents underscore Meta’s historical reluctance to protect children on Instagram.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad