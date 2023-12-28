© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/28 KVCR Midday News: Shop Local SB, CHP Crackdown, Pasadena Hospitality Workers To Walk Out, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. City of San Bernardino unveils Shop Local SB contest to boosts support for local business.

2. The CHP will conduct its last crackdown of 2023 to target impaired drivers this weekend.

3. Cooks, room attendants, and other workers at the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena will walk off the job at dawn on New Years Eve, as part of an ongoing labor dispute.

4. Social media companies made $11 billion in U.S. ad revenue from minors.

5. Burning Man survived a muddy quagmire, but organizers don’t see changes in 2024.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad