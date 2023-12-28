12/28 KVCR Midday News: Shop Local SB, CHP Crackdown, Pasadena Hospitality Workers To Walk Out, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. City of San Bernardino unveils Shop Local SB contest to boosts support for local business.

2. The CHP will conduct its last crackdown of 2023 to target impaired drivers this weekend.

3. Cooks, room attendants, and other workers at the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena will walk off the job at dawn on New Years Eve, as part of an ongoing labor dispute.

4. Social media companies made $11 billion in U.S. ad revenue from minors.

5. Burning Man survived a muddy quagmire, but organizers don’t see changes in 2024.

