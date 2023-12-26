KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/26 KVCR Midday News: New Laws in California for 2024, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Reducing food waste could improve air quality.
2. A slew of new laws are set to take place in California.
3. New law to protect against surprise ambulance billing.
4. Beginning in 2024, speeding tickets could come from a camera.
5. San Diego’s first responders reached out to the San Bernardino County Cave and Technical Rescue Team to rescue a climber at Point Loma.