© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/26 KVCR Midday News: New Laws in California for 2024, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Reducing food waste could improve air quality.

2. A slew of new laws are set to take place in California.

3. New law to protect against surprise ambulance billing.

4. Beginning in 2024, speeding tickets could come from a camera.

5. San Diego’s first responders reached out to the San Bernardino County Cave and Technical Rescue Team to rescue a climber at Point Loma.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad