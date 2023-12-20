© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/20 KVCR Midday News: “Yes in God’s Backyard” Bill, Protect Old-Growth Forests, Pacific Storm, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside's Homelessness Action Plan was adopted in October of 2022. KVCR's Jessica Greenwell has an update of Riverside's plan which is based on a 'whole person' approach.

2. Senator Scott Weiner authored the “Yes in God’s Backyard” bill, rezoning land owned by houses of worship and nonprofit colleges for affordable housing.

3. Biden administration moves to protect old-growth forests.

4. A Pacific storm is edging into So Cal, bringing a Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon and snow above 7500 feet.
Shareen Awad
