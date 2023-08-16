© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Pinners Conference & Expo Coming to the Inland Empire August 25 and 26

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT

The Pinners Conference & Expo is coming to the Fairplex in Pomona, August 25 and 26. It's a crafting and creating event where you can connect with your friends, learn a new hobby, and do something fun and engaging.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez spoke with Roxanne Bennett is the CEO of Pinners. She shares what guests can expect to see and do at the event.

The Pinners Conference & Expo is August 25 and 26 at the Pomona Fairplex. For more information, visit pinnersconference.com

