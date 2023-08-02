August 2: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Martha Barragan, Executive Director of GANAS. Thank you for being with us here today, Martha.

Martha Barragan Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Please talk about why GANAS was established and what its mission is today.

Martha

So, GANAS was established to fill a gap that we currently have, specifically in the Hispanic/Latino community, with special needs and their families. Our mission is to help fill that gap, to help families reach their fullest potential by us providing individualized programs for advocacy. Both parent advocacy and then self-advocacy. Also, programs for the siblings, the brothers and sisters. So, we are very focused on the family unit. That is our philosophy, our way of really targeting these needs.

Yvette

Perfect, let's talk about the programs offered at GANAS .

Martha

So, our first program is called Padres con GANAS. It's for parents. We do offer it for both English speaking families as well, but primarily our participants in that program are Spanish speakers. Within that program we teach parents skills to advocate for their loved ones with special needs. So, we help them navigate the educational system, we help them navigate the medical insurance system, we help them navigate the regional center system. My background is a board certified behavior analyst. So what that means is that I am able to teach very strategically, very methodically, very data driven. We use those what's called ABA strategies to help parents learn these skills and apply them themselves. So our main focus in that program is also their independence, like gaining the skills for them to be able to make the choices for their families for their unique needs. And then go and act on those and do it. Take that action step, knowing that we're here to support them. But we're not going to do that for them. So, it's very much empowering parents to know how to make those hard decisions, and then follow that up with taking that informed action, as we'd like to call it.

Yvette

Wonderful. What do you look forward to in your work with GANAS?

Martha

So, we look forward to expanding our programs, growing as an organization. We are a young organization. We know when we started off our primary program is parents, but we look forward to growing and really investing in the other members of the family unit, like the sibling program that we just launched in November. That focuses on the brothers and sisters of those with special needs. They're often another underserved community, you can say, because they often end up being the caregivers of their brother or sister with special needs, and they're not prepared. They don't understand. So, we are giving them a space where they feel seen, they feel heard, they feel empowered. And then hopefully, you know, when they become an adult and if it's their turn to, you know, take over that caregiver responsibility, they at least they feel ready and supported in that as well.

Yvette

That's amazing. How can the community connect and support GANAS today Martha?

Martha

They can connect with us through our website at www.theganas.org and also by emailing us at info@theganas.org.

Yvette

Perfect. Thank you so much for being with us here today, Martha

Martha Barragan

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy invitamos a Martha Barragán, Directora Ejecutiva de GANAS. Gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy, Martha.

Martha Barragan

Gracias por recibirme.

Yvette

Hable sobre por qué se estableció GANAS y cuál es su misión hoy.

Martha

Entonces, GANAS se estableció para llenar un vacío que tenemos actualmente, específicamente en la comunidad hispana/latina, con necesidades especiales y sus familias. Nuestra misión es ayudar a llenar ese vacío, para ayudar a las familias a alcanzar su máximo potencial proporcionando programas individualizados para la defensa. Tanto la defensa de los padres como la autodefensa. También, programas para los hermanos, los hermanos y hermanas. Entonces, estamos muy enfocados en la unidad familiar. Esa es nuestra filosofía, nuestra forma de atender realmente estas necesidades.

Yvette

Perfecto, hablemos de los programas que se ofrecen en GANAS.

Martha

Entonces, nuestro primer programa se llama Padres con GANAS. Es para padres. Lo ofrecemos también para familias que hablan Inglés, pero principalmente nuestros participantes en ese programa hablan Espaoñol. Dentro de ese programa, enseñamos a los padres la manera de abogar por sus seres queridos con necesidades especiales. Entonces, los ayudamos a navegar la sistema educativo, los ayudamos a navegar la sistema de seguro médico, los ayudamos a navegar la sistema del centro regional. Mi experiencia es un analista de comportamiento certificado por la junta. Entonces, lo que eso significa es que puedo enseñar de manera muy estratégica, muy metódica, muy basada en datos. Usamos lo que se llama estrategias ABA para ayudar a los padres a aprender estas habilidades y aplicarlas ellos mismos. Entonces, nuestro enfoque principal en ese programa también es su independencia, como adquirir las habilidades para que puedan tomar decisiones para sus familias según sus necesidades únicas. Y luego ve y actúa sobre eso y hazerlo. Tomando ese paso de acción, sabiendo que estamos aquí para apoyarlos. Pero no vamos a hacer eso por ellos. Por lo tanto, está empoderando mucho a los padres para que sepan cómo tomar esas decisiones difíciles y luego sigan tomando esa acción informada, como nos gustaría llamarlo.

Yvette

Maravilloso. ¿Qué esperas de tu trabajo con GANAS?

Martha

Por lo tanto, esperamos expandir nuestros programas y crecer como organización. Somos una organización joven. Sabemos que cuando comenzamos nuestro programa principal son los padres, pero esperamos crecer e invertir realmente en los otros miembros de la unidad familiar, como el programa para hermanos que acabamos de lanzar en noviembre. Eso se enfoca en los hermanos y hermanas de aquellos con necesidades especiales. A menudo son otra comunidad desatendida, se puede decir, porque a menudo terminan siendo los cuidadores de su hermano o hermana con necesidades especiales y no están preparados. Ellos no entienden. Entonces, les estamos dando un espacio donde se sienten vistos, escuchados, empoderados. Y luego, con suerte, ya sabes, cuando se conviertan en adultos y si es su turno de, ya sabes, asumir esa responsabilidad de cuidador, al menos se sentirán preparados y apoyados en eso también.

Yvette

Eso es increíble. ¿Cómo puede la comunidad conectarse y apoyar a GANAS hoy Martha?

Martha

Pueden conectarse con nosotros a través de nuestro sitio web en www.theganas.org y también enviándonos un correo electrónico a info@theganas.org.

Yvette

Perfecto. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy, Martha.

Martha Barragán

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

