Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/10/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Chino city leaders are demanding that the state corrections department remove all the Death Row inmates it brought from San Quentin to the Chino men’s prison.

2. The city manager of Rialto quit his job in April, three months into a five-year contract.

3. A Canyon Lake woman has been charged with embezzling federal funds from two nonprofits she ran in San Bernardino.

4. Remembering Mike Gallo, an aerospace firm CEO and former San Bernardino City Unified School District board member.

