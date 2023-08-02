© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/2 KVCR Midday News: Student Loan Payments Resuming Soon, Trump to Campaign in California Next Month, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The student loan payment pause is coming to an end soon, meaning close to four million Californians with student loan debt are set to resume payment on October 1.
  • Former President Donald Trump will campaign in California next month.
  • California firm to pay $1 million for selling devices to thwart diesel truck smog controls.
  • Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
  • After a brief respite, the intense summer heat is returning this weekend.
