8/2 KVCR Midday News: Student Loan Payments Resuming Soon, Trump to Campaign in California Next Month, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The student loan payment pause is coming to an end soon, meaning close to four million Californians with student loan debt are set to resume payment on October 1.
- Former President Donald Trump will campaign in California next month.
- California firm to pay $1 million for selling devices to thwart diesel truck smog controls.
- Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
- After a brief respite, the intense summer heat is returning this weekend.