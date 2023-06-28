June 28: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Janet Bernarbe, Program Manager at Centro Del Inmigrante. Thank you so much for being with us today Janet.

Janet Bernabe

Thank you so much Yvette for having me today. It's just very exciting to be able to be welcomed here.

Yvette

Please talk about Centro Del Inmigrante’s work.

Janet

So, a little bit of Centro Del Inmigrante, also known as CDI. We've been providing immigration services in addition to advocacy work in organizing education and outreach within the Inland Empire, which is Riverside and San Bernardino County. We obtained our 501c3 status in 2015. But we're currently focused on creating and building community with other partners, coalition partners throughout the Inland Empire. And of course, the community that we're serving, which is the underrepresented undocumented community members that are in need.

Yvette

Beautiful. So please talk a little bit more about some of your more popular programs.

Janet

Currently, we are doing outreach at the swap meet so that community members know that we do: partner up with other organizations and other partners, to be able to help them and guide them where they want to be. If they want to become residents, if they want to become a citizen, if they want to petition a family member. There's various questions of course, every case is different. And that’s the reason we do outreach every Sunday at the Rubidoux Swap Meet, doing outreach with the community members and letting them know these are the resources that are available. But if we can’t help them, then we refer them out to other trusted organizations and other entities. We're part of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, which we also collaborate with them as well. And one of the programs that we're supporting or campaigns is called Shutdown Adelanto, which is a direct-action freedom campaign. Currently, we are supporting that campaign because there are two women at the Adelanto detention center that are still there, Jacqueline, and Gaia. So we are campaigning to make sure that they come out of there. They’re mothers, they’re sisters or daughters. You know, they're human, and they deserve better. They’re grandmothers. So we're helping support Inland Coalition work on that.

Yvette

Please talk about what you look forward to in your future with Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet

What I look forward to. We've been doing a lot of capacity building. I think that's one of the biggest things that we've had a challenge on having more capacity. I mean currently I am part time and then we have team members that are less than part time. But we want to be able to not just sustain the work that we do, but also our team members, I mean their value to the work that we do. But I would want to see us be sustainable in the future, and being able to offer services on our own. Currently, we are applying to grants to see if we can do more capacity building. That means we can help more community members to be DOJ partially accredited or fully accredited, to be able to support those communities that are in need right now - within the Inland Empire of course.

Yvette

Wow, that's wonderful. How can the community support and connect with you and Centro Del Inmigrante?

Janet

We do have a website ourselves, Centro Del Inmigrante online. It tells you a little bit more information about where we're located. We're actually located here in Riverside off of Pierce. The phone number for the office would be (951) 777-4427. If we can't help you, of course, as I mentioned, we do work with other coalition partners. And I'm just going to give you a tip. During the pandemic it was really difficult to be able to continue to support community. And you know, we saw a lot of losses during that time. I even lost my dad during the pandemic and that's why I continue to do the work I do. My father was an immigrant from Guerrero. My mom came from Jalisco. They both became residents and believe it was in 84. My father became a citizen. And that’s why I want to continue the work because there was a need during that time. We saw that we were not prepared. You know, our nonprofits were not prepared. Our communities were not prepared. So that's why we want to get ready for what's going to come next because you know, things come up. I hope to see Centro be self-sufficient, to be able to do a bigger impact in our community.

Yvette

Thank you for your tremendous work, Janet, and thank you for being with us here today.

Janet

Thank you.

Yvette

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy, hemos invitado a Janet Bernabe, Gerente de Programas del Centro Del Inmigrante. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy Janet.

Janet Bernabe

Muchas gracias Yvette por recibirme hoy. Es muy emocionante poder ser bienvenido aquí.

Yvette

Por favor hable sobre el trabajo del Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet

Entonces, un poco del Centro Del Inmigrante, también conocido como CDI. Hemos estado brindando servicios de inmigración además del trabajo de defensa en la organización de la educación y la divulgación dentro del Inland Empire, que es Riverside y el condado de San Bernardino. Obtuvimos nuestro estado 501c3 en 2015. Pero actualmente estamos enfocados en crear y construir una comunidad con otros socios, socios de coalición en todo Inland Empire. Y, por supuesto, la comunidad a la que servimos, que son los miembros de la comunidad indocumentados subrepresentados que están en necesidad.

Yvette

Hermoso. Por favor, hable un poco más sobre algunos de sus programas más populares.

Janet

Actualmente, estamos haciendo divulgación en la reunión de intercambio para que los miembros de la comunidad sepan que lo hacemos: asociarnos con otras organizaciones y otros socios, para poder ayudarlos y guiarlos a donde quieren estar. Si quieren convertirse en residentes, si quieren convertirse en ciudadanos, si quieren solicitar a un miembro de la familia. Hay varias preguntas, por supuesto, cada caso es diferente. Y esa es la razón por la que hacemos divulgación todos los domingos en Rubidoux Swap Meet, hacemos divulgación con los miembros de la comunidad y les informamos que estos son los recursos disponibles. Pero si no podemos ayudarlos, los derivamos a otras organizaciones de confianza y otras entidades. Somos parte de Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, con la que también colaboramos. Y uno de los programas que estamos apoyando o campañas se llama Shutdown Adelanto, que es una campaña de libertad de acción directa. Actualmente, estamos apoyando esa campaña porque hay dos mujeres en el centro de detención de Adelanto que todavía están allí, Jacqueline y Gaia. Así que estamos haciendo campaña para asegurarnos de que salgan de ahí. Son madres, son hermanas o hijas. Ya sabes, son humanos, y se merecen algo mejor. son abuelas. Así que estamos ayudando a apoyar el trabajo de Inland Coalition en eso.

Yvette

Hable sobre lo que espera en su futuro con el Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet

Lo que espero. Hemos estado haciendo mucho desarrollo de capacidades. Creo que esa es una de las cosas más grandes que hemos tenido el desafío de tener más capacidad. Quiero decir que actualmente estoy a tiempo parcial y luego tenemos miembros del equipo que son menos de tiempo parcial. Pero queremos poder mantener no solo el trabajo que hacemos, sino también a los miembros de nuestro equipo, me refiero a su valor para el trabajo que hacemos. Pero me gustaría que seamos sostenibles en el futuro y que podamos ofrecer servicios por nuestra cuenta. Actualmente, estamos solicitando subvenciones para ver si podemos hacer más desarrollo de capacidades. Eso significa que podemos ayudar a más miembros de la comunidad a obtener la acreditación parcial o total del DOJ, para poder apoyar a las comunidades que lo necesitan en este momento, por supuesto, dentro del Inland Empire.

Yvette

Guau, eso es maravilloso. ¿Cómo puede la comunidad apoyarlo y conectarse con usted y el Centro Del Inmigrante?

Janet

Tenemos un sitio web nosotros mismos, Centro Del Inmigrante en línea. Le brinda un poco más de información sobre dónde estamos ubicados. De hecho, estamos ubicados aquí en Riverside, a la salida de Pierce. El número de teléfono de la oficina sería (951) 777-4427. Si no podemos ayudarlo, por supuesto, como mencioné, trabajamos con otros socios de la coalición. Y solo voy a darte un consejo. Durante la pandemia fue muy difícil poder seguir apoyando a la comunidad. Y sabes, vimos muchas pérdidas durante ese tiempo. Incluso perdí a mi papá durante la pandemia y por eso sigo haciendo el trabajo que hago. Mi padre era un inmigrante de Guerrero. Mi mamá vino de Jalisco. Ambos se hicieron residentes y creen que fue en el 84. Mi padre se hizo ciudadano. Y es por eso que quiero continuar el trabajo porque había una necesidad durante ese tiempo. Vimos que no estábamos preparados. Ya sabes, nuestras organizaciones sin fines de lucro no estaban preparadas. Nuestras comunidades no estaban preparadas. Es por eso que queremos prepararnos para lo que vendrá después porque ya sabes, surgen cosas. Espero ver que el Centro sea autosuficiente, para poder tener un mayor impacto en nuestra comunidad.

Yvette

Gracias por tu tremendo trabajo, Janet, y gracias por estar aquí hoy con nosotros.

Janet

Gracias.

Yvette

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.