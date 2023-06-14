June 14: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we’ve invited Samuel Pacheco from Sammy’s Café to join us. Thanks for being with us today, Samuel.

Samuel Pacheco

It’s my pleasure.

YW

Today we are going to talk a little about your path in carrying out, in owning, a restaurant business. Tell us a little about yourself.

SP

I come from a very small town, born there, but raised in another state, the state of Morelos, and from there I began my adventure of coming here. The first year I went to work harvesting fruit in Fresno. And well, the season ended and from there, well, I had relatives here, in Ontario. I came here. I started where I started working as a dishwasher, and washing dishes, I now have my own business.

YW

Oh how inspiring. What inspired you to start a restaurant business?

SP

First, economics. I wanted my family to live well. And from there, I wanted to serve. That’s what we like to do. Work with people and give customers a good service.

YW

Yes, and I see that you are always there, making sure that everyone is very well served and very happy.

SP

That’s what I like, that the client is served good food, and is well taken care of. That is what inspires me to keep going.

YW

And how did you decide on the name of Sammy’s Café for your restaurants?

SP

Well, we noticed others named Denny’s, Mimi’s, so I thought, why not just name it Sammy's Café? It came from my name.

YW

Yes, Samuel and Sammy’s. That’s good. I’ve noticed that they have a large menu. How did you decide on the menu items?

SP

Almost all restaurants have breakfast, lunch and dinner. But we wanted to add more. For example, we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, but for dinner we added Mexican food and pasta, like the Italians. That is why a large menu was created, so that people have more choices.

YW

That's right, because families are complex. And I like that there is something for everyone to enjoy, something for different tastes.

SP

That was the idea, to have a large variety for people to choose from.

YW

And where are your restaurants located?

SP

Well, we opened the first one in Upland. Then another one in 2015, in Rancho Cucamonga. And in 2020, we opened one in Rialto. And then, after the pandemic, in 2021, I opened the fourth restaurant, which is the one in Claremont.

YW

Wow, while so many restaurants were closing due to the pandemic, you were still growing, and in 2021, managed to open a fourth one!

SP

Those times were difficult, they were very hard, but the good thing is that we are family, and were all working together. And during that time, we didn’t get paid. That is, we were not paying ourselves. Everything we earned went into the business we saved a lot. We just spent what we needed to live on, and rest went into savings. So when the opportunity came up for a place that we could afford, we had the money needed to jump on it and were able to open at a fourth location.

YW

Wow, that's the way it is. And, I love the way you reflect and integrate the community into the artwork and design that you use in your restaurants.

SP

Well look, whenever we open a restaurant, we always want to decorate it with images and art that tells the stories of the different cities where restaurants are located.

YW

Yes, so that customers can see and learn about how it was before, and how the community has changed.

SP

Yes, that's the idea.

YW

And what is your goal, moving forward?

SP

If God lends me my life and I am able, I want to buy the buildings to house my restaurants. That is my goal.

YW

What is your advice to those looking to get into the restaurant business?

SP

Don't be afraid. Just do it. Jump in, and don’t think too much about if you’re going to make it or not. The most important thing is to do it, and it all depends on you putting in the hard work needed to succeed. And for businesses to grow, it’s also important to have a good relationship with your employees, because businesses grow through their employees. If your employees are not serving the clientele well, it will not be able to grow. So, that is what I recommend. For anyone who wants to start a business, do it. Do it and put a lot of work into it.

YW

Well, thank you for being with us today, Samuel. Thank you for sharing your path at Sammy's Café, and for sharing your story with us.

SP

Thank you.

YW

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org IE Latino Voices. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Español Listen • 5:29

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we’ve invited Samuel Pacheco from Sammy’s Café to join us. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Samuel. Samuel Pacheco El gusto es mío.

YW Hoy vamos a conversar un poco sobre su camino en realizar, su ser dueño, de negocio de restaurantes. Cuéntanos un poco de ti.

SP Yo vengo de un pueblo muy pequeño, nacido allí, pero criado en otro estado, del estado de Morelos y de allí inicié la aventura de venir por acá. El primer año fui a trabajar en cosechar las frutas allá por Fresno. Y pues se terminó la temporada y de ahí, pues, tenía familiares para acá, en Ontario. Me vine para acá. Inicié de lavaplatos y de lavaplatos, ahorita ya tengo mi propio negocio.

YW Ay, qué inspirante. ¿Qué te inspiró a iniciar un negocio de restaurantes?

SP Primero, económicamente vivir bien con la familia. Y de ahí pues, para servirle a lo que a nosotros nos gusta trabajar, a los clientes darles servicio.

YW Sí, y yo veo que ahí estás siempre y viendo que todos están muy bien servidos y muy felices.

SP Lo que a mí me gusta es que el cliente lleve bien servido su comida y bien atendido. Eso es lo que a mí me inspira para seguir adelante.

YW ¿Y cómo llegó a tener el nombre de Sammy's Café para los restaurantes?

YW Como veíamos, Dennis, Mimi, entonces digo ¿por qué no ponemos Sammy's Café? Y eso salió de parte de mi nombre.

YW Está bien. Samuel y Sammy’s. Muy bien. Y yo he visto que tienen un menú grande. ¿Cómo decidieron los elementos del menú?

SP Para un restaurante, ya todos tienen no más desayunos, lonche y cena. Entonces nosotros agregamos más. Por ejemplo, tenemos el desayuno, tenemos el lonche y la cena, pero en la cena le agregamos la comida mexicana y las pastas como las de la italiana. Por eso donde se hizo un menú grande, para que la gente tenga de dónde escoger.

YW Así es, porque las familias son complejas y me gusta que hay algo para disfrutar, para gustos diferentes.

SP Eso fue la idea, porque le digo para que, haiga la variedad para escoger.

YW ¿Y dónde tienen los locales hoy en día?

SP Pues iniciamos, e l primero en el 2012 fue en Upland. En el 2015 en Rancho Cucamonga. Y en el 20 en Ríalto. Y ya después de la pandemia, en el 2021, agarre el cuarto, que es el de Claremont.

YW Cuando muchos restaurantes estaban cerrando por la pandemia, ustedes estaban creciendo todavía, que en el 2021, lograron comprar un cuarto local.

SP Esos tiempos fueron difíciles, fueron muy difícil, pero lo bueno que somos la familia, nosotros en esos tiempos no cobramos, nomás todo lo que salía se fue guardando, nomás agarramos lo que era para comer, y lo de más se va ahorrando. Y llegó la oportunidad de que había ese local y que no había que invertir tanto, pues nos aventamos con el cuatro.

YW Así es. Y, me encanta que han integrado la comunidad en muchos de los cuadros que tienen.

SP Pues mira, siempre donde paramos o un restaurant, siempre queremos decorar en el restaurant los cuadros con las historias de la ciudad.

YW Sí, para que se den cuenta cómo estaba antes y cómo ha cambiado la comunidad.

SP Sí, esa es la idea.

YW ¿Y cuál es tu objetivo para seguir adelante?

SP Si Dios me presta la vida y sigo, voy a hacer compras ya de los edificios. Eso es mi meta.

YW ¿Cuál es su consejo para aquellos que buscan ingresar al negocio de los restaurantes?

SP Que no tenga miedo. Que se lance, y lo piensa uno, ya ahí está uno pensando que le voy a pegar o no la voy a pegar, pero lo más importante es hacerlo, porque de ahí depende de uno. Para que los negocios también crezcan, es llevarse una buena relación con los empleados, porque los negocios crecen por medio de los empleados. Si los empleados no atienden bien a la clientela, no va a poder crecer porque ya no... Entonces, yo eso es lo que recomiendo, de que alguien que quiera emprender un negocio, que lo haga. Que lo haga, y que le ponga mucho empeño al trabajo eso.

YW Pues gracias por estar hoy con nosotros, Samuel. Gracias por compartir tu camino en Sammy's Café. Gracias por compartir tu historia con nosotros.

SP

Gracias a Ud.

YW

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

