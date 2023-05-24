© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/24 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Repeal President Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief, Lawsuit Against Avid Telecom for Robocalls, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would repeal President Biden’s plan to wipe out $10,000-20,000 in student loan debt.
  • Attorneys general in California announce lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating billion of unlawful robocalls.
  • A brush fire north of San Jacinto that swept over hillsides, scorching 348 acres, and threatening homes and agriculture, is 80% contained.
  • Fewer Venezuelan arrivals lead to a drop in illegal entries to the US after the pandemic.
