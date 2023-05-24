KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/24 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Repeal President Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief, Lawsuit Against Avid Telecom for Robocalls, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would repeal President Biden’s plan to wipe out $10,000-20,000 in student loan debt.
- Attorneys general in California announce lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating billion of unlawful robocalls.
- A brush fire north of San Jacinto that swept over hillsides, scorching 348 acres, and threatening homes and agriculture, is 80% contained.
- Fewer Venezuelan arrivals lead to a drop in illegal entries to the US after the pandemic.