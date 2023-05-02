KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/2 KVCR Midday News: Firefighters Struggling To Contain Nob Fire, CARB Votes Unanimously to Phase Out Diesel Trucks, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Firefighters are struggling to get a containment line around the remnants of the Nob Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains.
- Employers are increasingly using what’s known as “fair-chance hiring” to help the nearly 1 in 3 U.S. adults with criminal records gain access to living-wage jobs.
- In a worldwide first, California’s Air Resources Board has voted unanimously to phase out diesel trucks.
- The Super Mario Bros Movie surpasses $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the 10th biggest animated movie of all time. Mama mia. My review for the film can be heard on the April 23 episode of KVC-Arts here.