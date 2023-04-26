© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/26 KVCR Midday News: EMWD Lowers Water Shortage Contingency to Stage 1, Yosemite Valley to Close Due to Flood Forecast, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A recent community of residents, advocates, and representatives of the South Coast Air Quality Management District addressed future rail sites in the region.
  • The state Senate has passed a bill allowing undocumented students in California to use alternative forms of identification when accessing programs on community college campuses.
  • The EMWD has lowered its Water Shortage Contingency Plan to Stage 1 after recent rain and snowfall.
  • Yosemite Valley will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to a forecast of flooding.
