1/25 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter Responds to Outbreak, Half Moon Bay Shootings
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- KVCR's Jessica Greenwell speaks with Spokesman John Walsh at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley about an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. Anyone interested in fostering can visit the shelter, email shelterinfo@rivco.org, or call 951-358-PETS
- The San Mateo Sheriff released information about the killing of seven people at two different Half Moon Bay area mushroom farms.