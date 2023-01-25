© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/25 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter Responds to Outbreak, Half Moon Bay Shootings

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • KVCR's Jessica Greenwell speaks with Spokesman John Walsh at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley about an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. Anyone interested in fostering can visit the shelter, email shelterinfo@rivco.org, or call 951-358-PETS
  • The San Mateo Sheriff released information about the killing of seven people at two different Half Moon Bay area mushroom farms.
