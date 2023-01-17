© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/17 KVCR Midday News: Winter Storms Lead to Capture of 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater, College of the Desert Offers New Hospitality Classes, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM PST
midday_news-_trail.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The series of winter storms that have slammed Southern California led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater in Los Angeles County.
  • President Biden will travel to devastated areas of California on Thursday.
  • Congressman Kevin McCarthy from Bakersfield announced that he wants to combat what he describes as woke indoctrination in schools.
  • College of the Desert will offer three new hospitality management classes to expand students’ career opportunities in the Coachella Valley’s number one industry.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad