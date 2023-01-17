KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/17 KVCR Midday News: Winter Storms Lead to Capture of 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater, College of the Desert Offers New Hospitality Classes, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The series of winter storms that have slammed Southern California led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater in Los Angeles County.
- President Biden will travel to devastated areas of California on Thursday.
- Congressman Kevin McCarthy from Bakersfield announced that he wants to combat what he describes as woke indoctrination in schools.
- College of the Desert will offer three new hospitality management classes to expand students’ career opportunities in the Coachella Valley’s number one industry.