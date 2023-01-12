© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/12 KVCR Midday News: $250 Million in SBCUSD School Construction Projects, ONT Records Highest Passenger Volume Since 2008, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST
midday_news_ont.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • ONT welcomed more than 5.7 million airline travelers in 2022, outpacing pre-pandemic 2019 by 2.8%.
  • A $250 million construction campaign includes new facades for several schools in San Bernardino and Highland and a new cutting edge Transportation and Advanced Technology Center at Pacific High School.
  • Riverside County Partners with Inland Empire Health Plan and Molina Healthcare for a $35 million investment in housing and homeless services.
  • A jury has been sworn in and testimony started in the trial of two Moreno Valley women accused of robbing and fatally beating a senior at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.
  • Experts say recent storms will help relieve the drought somewhat, but won’t fix a long-term problem.
  • Jackie and her partner SDhadow, bald eagles nesting in the San Bernardino Mountains, are expecting their first eaglet. To view the Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Cam, click here.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad