1/12 KVCR Midday News: $250 Million in SBCUSD School Construction Projects, ONT Records Highest Passenger Volume Since 2008, & More
- ONT welcomed more than 5.7 million airline travelers in 2022, outpacing pre-pandemic 2019 by 2.8%.
- A $250 million construction campaign includes new facades for several schools in San Bernardino and Highland and a new cutting edge Transportation and Advanced Technology Center at Pacific High School.
- Riverside County Partners with Inland Empire Health Plan and Molina Healthcare for a $35 million investment in housing and homeless services.
- A jury has been sworn in and testimony started in the trial of two Moreno Valley women accused of robbing and fatally beating a senior at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.
- Experts say recent storms will help relieve the drought somewhat, but won’t fix a long-term problem.
- Jackie and her partner SDhadow, bald eagles nesting in the San Bernardino Mountains, are expecting their first eaglet. To view the Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Cam, click here.