KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/17 KVCR Midday News: Negotiations for UC Strike, I-15 Major Drug Bust, Palm Springs Restoration Claims, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A press release from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced successors for Judy Woodruff.
- Negotiations to end a strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors, and readers has entered a 7th consecutive day.
- Housing affordability in California bounced back in the third quarter.
- Border Patrol agents busted 33-year old Mexican national who was transporting $1.4 million of cocaine on the I-15 near Temecula.
- Hundreds of black and Mexican families plan to file claims today seeking millions of dollars of restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 60s.