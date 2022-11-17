© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/17 KVCR Midday News: Negotiations for UC Strike, I-15 Major Drug Bust, Palm Springs Restoration Claims, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM PST
midday_news_ucr.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A press release from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced successors for Judy Woodruff.
  • Negotiations to end a strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors, and readers has entered a 7th consecutive day.
  • Housing affordability in California bounced back in the third quarter.
  • Border Patrol agents busted 33-year old Mexican national who was transporting $1.4 million of cocaine on the I-15 near Temecula.
  • Hundreds of black and Mexican families plan to file claims today seeking millions of dollars of restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 60s.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad