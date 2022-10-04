Justice Sakauye's Next Move

Cantil-Sakauye announced her intention not to seek another 12-year term on the high court in July. In hindsight, her next move was there for the world to see—- PPIC's President and CEO Mark Baldessare had announced his retirement back in March. Both retirements were set for the end of this year.

The PPIC is a non-partisan research group. Cantil-Sakauye is a Sacramento native who was the first person of color and the second woman to serve as California's Chief Justice. In a statement, she says the role at PPIC will be different from what she's done before, but believes her skillset and experience have prepared her well for the work in improving public policy in the state through independent research.

She'll begin on January first.