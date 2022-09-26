© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Sound of Recovery Music Event is Sept 29 at San Bernardino Valley College

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published September 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM PDT
The Sound of Recovery Music event is Thursday, September 29 at 7pm, in the auditorium at San Bernardino Valley College. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with one person in recovery who is sharing her story and working to make life better for herself and others.

You can hear Gladys’ story and others as they are put to music on the evening of the Sound of Recovery. Information to attend this event is available at National Recovery Month – DBH Internet Website (sbcounty.gov)

Local news
Lillian Vasquez
