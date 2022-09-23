© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Riverside Community Hospital Partners with Local Brewery to Raise Awareness of Prostate Cancer

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT
With September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with urologist Dr. Howard Aubert about warning signs and treatment, and the Brews & Buds event of which the public is invited to learn more about prostate health. The event is Wed, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m at Riverside Community Hospital's Health Education Center.

Dr. Aubert will speak at the Brews & Buds event at the Riverside Community Hospital Health Education Center in Riverside. Details are available at https://riversidecommunityhospital.com/calendar/#/ce/event-details/a0s3n000006sf8yAAA

Health news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez