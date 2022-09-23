Riverside Community Hospital Partners with Local Brewery to Raise Awareness of Prostate Cancer

With September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with urologist Dr. Howard Aubert about warning signs and treatment, and the Brews & Buds event of which the public is invited to learn more about prostate health. The event is Wed, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m at Riverside Community Hospital's Health Education Center.

Dr. Aubert will speak at the Brews & Buds event at the Riverside Community Hospital Health Education Center in Riverside. Details are available at https://riversidecommunityhospital.com/calendar/#/ce/event-details/a0s3n000006sf8yAAA

