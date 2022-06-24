Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Redlands is the latest Inland Empire city to put a temporary hold on approving more warehouses.

2. Meanwhile, Moreno Valley’s city council must decide whether to allow a tall warehouse near homes that would lose their views.

3. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has been ordered to testify in a whistleblower lawsuit against the county.

4. San Bernardino has its first black police chief, and Riverside has its first black city manager.

