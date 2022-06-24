© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM PDT
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. Redlands is the latest Inland Empire city to put a temporary hold on approving more warehouses.
2. Meanwhile, Moreno Valley’s city council must decide whether to allow a tall warehouse near homes that would lose their views.
3. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has been ordered to testify in a whistleblower lawsuit against the county.
4. San Bernardino has its first black police chief, and Riverside has its first black city manager.
