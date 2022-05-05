KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/5 KVCR Midday News: IE Non-Profits Work with Residents to Improve City, SBCUSD Superintendent Steps Down, CA Cryptocurrency
- San Bernardino collaborative releases research focused on finding solutions to issues that residents experience.
- After just 1 year into a 3-year contract, Harry Doc Ervin has decided to step down as Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
- California moves to embrace cryptocurrency and regulate it.