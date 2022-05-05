© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/5 KVCR Midday News: IE Non-Profits Work with Residents to Improve City, SBCUSD Superintendent Steps Down, CA Cryptocurrency

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT
Midday News- palm trees in a row.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Bernardino collaborative releases research focused on finding solutions to issues that residents experience.
  • After just 1 year into a 3-year contract, Harry Doc Ervin has decided to step down as Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
  • California moves to embrace cryptocurrency and regulate it.

