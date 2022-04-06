KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/6 KVCR Midday News: Day of Climate Action, Mega-Warehouse Outrage, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A Day of Climate Action is planned at sites across California on Friday, April 8.
- Residents of several Inland Empire communities are expressing outrage at the surge of new mega-warehouses adjacent to or within residential neighborhoods.
- Authorities say Southern California police officers fatally sot the driver of a stolen vehicle after he rammed patrol cars during a pursuit.