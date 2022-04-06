© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/6 KVCR Midday News: Day of Climate Action, Mega-Warehouse Outrage, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM PDT
Midday News - Farm Land.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A Day of Climate Action is planned at sites across California on Friday, April 8.
  • Residents of several Inland Empire communities are expressing outrage at the surge of new mega-warehouses adjacent to or within residential neighborhoods.
  • Authorities say Southern California police officers fatally sot the driver of a stolen vehicle after he rammed patrol cars during a pursuit.

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad