Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. An Upland school employee has been placed on leave for sending out offensive comments about Chinese people on the district’s official message system.

2. The Riverside teacher who mocked a Native American ritual in a math class last fall has been fired.

3. San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia has vetoed the council’s effort to let voters decide whether to eliminate the elected mayor’s office.

4. The Fontana City Council has given itself a 20% raise and the Redlands council is considering raising members' pay as well.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.