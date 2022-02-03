KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/3 KVCR Midday News: Prescribed Burns, Homeless in Riverside Selling Copper Wires, CA Population Down 300,000, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting two significant prescribed burns over the next two weeks.
- Homeless individuals living in the Santa Ana Riverbottom are removing copper cables carrying telephone and internet service to cash in on the copper.
- The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a bill intended to speed up FEMA’s response to wildfires in California and the rest of the country.
- Governor Newsom and President are still enjoying solid approval ratings in California, according to a newly-released survey.
- Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s population has declined by almost 300,000.
- Five new Battery Electric buses are being out into service in Barstow.