The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/3 KVCR Midday News: Prescribed Burns, Homeless in Riverside Selling Copper Wires, CA Population Down 300,000, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM PST
Midday News - Rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting two significant prescribed burns over the next two weeks.
  • Homeless individuals living in the Santa Ana Riverbottom are removing copper cables carrying telephone and internet service to cash in on the copper.
  • The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a bill intended to speed up FEMA’s response to wildfires in California and the rest of the country.
  • Governor Newsom and President are still enjoying solid approval ratings in California, according to a newly-released survey.
  • Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s population has declined by almost 300,000.
  • Five new Battery Electric buses are being out into service in Barstow.

