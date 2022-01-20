© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/20 KVCR Midday News: Vice President Harris to Visit San Bernardino Friday, Fontana COVID Test Distribution Today, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM PST
Midday News USA.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit San Bernardino on Friday, to highlight the local benefits of the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom wants California to become a major producer of lithium, the battery material essential for electric cars.
  • The first in a series of public outreach meetings concerning Salton Sea revitalization is set for February 5.
  • The Riverside Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation today from 4-8pm and Tuesday, January 25 from 8am-12pm. More information at riversideca.gov.
  • Today until 5pm, the City of Fontana will be giving away free COVID-19 test kits to residents at the Don Day Community Center and Cypress Community Center. More information at www.fontana.org.

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
