1/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Freezes Suspicious Disability Claims, Juneteenth as Paid Holiday, & More
- California freezes 345,000 ‘suspicious’ disability insurance claims. Story by Taryn Luna, LA Times Staff Writer.
- A bill in the California Legislature would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday.
- A $2.2 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has been earmarked for several uses in San Bernardino.
- Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a large fire at an illegal drug lab in Adelanto.
- Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change.
- Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio will host a job recruitment fair on January 27 from 2-6pm, seeking to fill nearly 100 positions. The Career Expo will be in the resort’s Special Events Center.