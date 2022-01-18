© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Freezes Suspicious Disability Claims, Juneteenth as Paid Holiday, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM PST
Midday News - Lake Perris.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California freezes 345,000 ‘suspicious’ disability insurance claims. Story by Taryn Luna, LA Times Staff Writer.
  • A bill in the California Legislature would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday.
  • A $2.2 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has been earmarked for several uses in San Bernardino.
  • Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a large fire at an illegal drug lab in Adelanto.
  • Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change.
  • Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio will host a job recruitment fair on January 27 from 2-6pm, seeking to fill nearly 100 positions. The Career Expo will be in the resort’s Special Events Center.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad