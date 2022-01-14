Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Who will run for election in the new state Legislature districts in the IE, and who won't?

2. San Bernardino County voters will decide in June whether to repeal a controversial fire tax.

3. Lawsuits against the Inland counties over coronavirus deaths have started to roll in.

4. Remembering one of the founding fathers of Murrieta.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.