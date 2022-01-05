© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/5 KVCR Midday News: California Drought Water Restrictions, PG&E Responsible for Dixie Fire, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST
Midday Report- desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The city of Big Bear Lake is aggressively enforcing illegal parking and unauthorized snow play.
  • Private citizens in California would be able to hold firearms manufacturers and dealers liable for harm their products cause under a state bill announce Tuesday.
  • Cal Fire has determined that the 900 thousand-acre Dixie Fire was started when a PG&E power line came into with a tree.
  • California adopts water restrictions as drought drags on.

