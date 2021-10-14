First locally-acquired human case of West Nile virus reported in Ontario

The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile virus since 2019 was reported in Ontario Thursday according to the San Bernardino County Health Department.

Officials say the virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos. The virus can cause serious illness in people, so they urge residents to take steps to protect themselves.

The risk of infection is highest from summer through early fall and common symptoms include body aches, fever, rash and nausea.

Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by taking the following precautions:

DAWN and DUSK – Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active.

DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts that are loose fitting and light colored.

DRAIN – Remove or drain all standing water around your property where mosquitoes lay eggs (birdbaths, ponds, old tires, buckets, clogged gutters or puddles from leaky sprinklers).

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET. When using DEET, be sure to read and follow the label instructions.

DOORS – Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.

REPORT – Report green or neglected pools by calling the Department of Public Health’s Division of Environmental Health Services at 1-800-442-2283. Press 3 when prompted.