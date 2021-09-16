Ontario Airport Logs Another Month of Gains in Summer Passenger Traffic

Ontario International Airport recorded yet another month of gains in passenger traffic this summer inching within seven percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in August.

More than 467,000 passengers moving through Ontario Airport. That’s a gain of 138 percent compared to August of 2020. To date, 2.6 million people have traveled through the airport this year. That’s 51 percent higher than 2020 and within 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

August air cargo shipments took a decrease of eight percent compared to August 2020, but that’s still a few points ahead of 2019 numbers.