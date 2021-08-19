Injured San Bernardino SWAT Officer Leaves Hospital After Highland Shooting

One of the two wounded San Bernardino SWAT officers involved in a Highland shootout, was released from the hospital Thursday.

The officer left Loma Linda University Medical Center in good spirits and will be off-duty to recover over the next several days, said police.

The other wounded officer is still receiving treatment and details on his condition were not immediately available.

Both were injured Wednesday while attempting to make contact with a suspect in the ambush shooting of a Sheriff’s deputy in San Bernardino Tuesday.

The suspect, 34-year-old Ervin Olikong of San Bernardino, was killed at the scene. Olikong is believed to be the man that opened fire on a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Tuesday.

That deputy is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.