7/21 KVCR Midday News: Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Charges Stemming from El Dorado Fire, Challenging California Recall Laws, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A local couple has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from last year’s El Dorado Fire that originated at a gender reveal party last September in Yucaipa.

2. A strong demand for real estate has fueled a 6 percent increase in Riverside County’s assessed property values.

3. Cal Fire has deployed more than 2400 personnel to fight the Dixie wildfire burning in Butte and Plumas counties, which poses a big challenge for firefighters due to hot weather and rugged terrain.

4. California’s top elections chief says things needs to change with our recall laws.

