Pioneering TV Pitchman Ron Popeil Dies At Age 86

Published July 29, 2021 at 2:58 AM PDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Sarah McCammon with an appreciation for Ron Popeil, the pioneering TV pitchman. He died yesterday at age 86. Popeil was the voice of infomercials for things like the Veg-O-Matic and the Pocket Fisherman. He popularized the genre with memorable phrases like, but wait, there's more. He was often parodied, but clearly had a good sense of humor about it, playing himself in shows like "The Simpsons" and "King Of The Hill." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.